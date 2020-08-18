Mumbai, August 18: Maharashtra, on Tuesday, reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths. A total of 422 people succumbed to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Till now, 20,687 have lost their lives due to the virus in the state. Maharashtra also reported 11,119 new COVID-19 cases since Monday evening, taking the total tally to 6,15,477.

According to the state health ministry, 9,356 recovered from coronavirus on Tuesday. A total of 4,37,870 people have recovered from the deadly virus so far. There are currently, 1,56,608 active COVID-19 cases in the western state of India. The state has over 70 percent recovery rate, while the current mortality rate is more than 3.30 percent. India Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Recoveries of 57,937; Positivity Rate Remains Low at 8.81%.

Pune district -- which is now the worst-hit in the country – recorded over 1.32 lakh cases. In Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai, over 1.3 lakh people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the capital city of Maharashtra. Over 7,200 people succumbed to coronavirus in Mumbai. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there are 17,697 active COVID-19 cases in the maximum city. Mumbai’s recovery rate is around 80 percent.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, India reported a spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases and 876 deaths reported in the time past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the country increased to 27,02,743, including 6,73,166 active cases. The death toll, on the other hand, mounted to 51,797, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

