Ghaziabad, February 27: A shocking case of abduction and assault has surfaced in Ghaziabad, where a woman was allegedly kidnapped by three men, raped inside a moving car, and subjected to brutal violence. The accused reportedly attempted to insert a bottle into her private parts before abandoning her near a railway crossing in a severely injured state.

The victim stated that on Monday night, while returning home from the market, three men forced her into a car, assaulted her, and injected her with drugs before gang-raping her. When she resisted, they brutally beat her. After regaining consciousness, she informed the police, who admitted her to a hospital.

Police have registered a case against Deepak Chauhan alias Mohanti, Vaibhav Chauhan alias Robin, and one unidentified person. However, the medical examination did not confirm rape, leading authorities to investigate further.

The case has taken an unexpected turn, as police revealed that the woman had filed two prior rape complaints within the past month. Additionally, her past relationships have raised concerns. In 2021, she befriended a man on Facebook, married him in 2022, and later filed rape charges against him, his friend, and another woman.

Authorities are now carefully examining all aspects of the case, given the multiple complaints and contradictions in the woman’s statements. The police have assured a thorough and impartial investigation to determine the truth.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

