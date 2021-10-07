Panaji, Oct 7: The Goa government will fast-track the process for the recruitment of 10,000 government servants in various departments before the model code of conduct is enforced ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

"All the recruitments to the 10,000 posts will be carried out. I have ordered fast-tracking of the process (of recruitment) so that it is carried out before the model code of conduct is enforced," Sawant said. Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Launches 'Jobs For All' Initiative in Poll-Bound State.

The Chief Minister also said that the government plans to recruit 10,000 employees ahead of the elections, adding that recruitment ads for nearly 8,000 vacancies had already been published.

"The rest of the ads will be issued after the posts are cleared by the personnel department," the Chief Minister also said.

Sawant, whose administration has come under fire for its failure to create jobs in the state, had announced a bonanza of 10,000 government jobs before the state goes to the polls in 2022.

