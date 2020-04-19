Goa Becomes COVID-19 Free, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Says All Coronavirus Positive Cases Are Now Negative

Vishwajit Rane (Photo Credits: IANS)

Panaji, April 19: Goa became COVID-19 free state on Sunday and got into the green zone with zero coronavirus cases in the state. Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister took to Twitter to announce that that all the COVID-19 positive cases in the state are now negative. "Immensely happy to announce that all the COVID-19 positive cases in the state are now NEGATIVE. Very grateful to our Doctors & frontline workers who worked tirelessly & risked their lives to save others", Rane said.

On Saturday Rane had said that the only COVID-19 patient, quarantined at a government facility in South Goa, had tested negative. The state Health Minister said he will be tested again within 24 hours, as recommended by the central government guidelines which will will determine whether the state will enter the green zone.

Zero indeed has great value! Immensely happy to announce that all the COVID-19 positive cases in the state are now NEGATIVE. Very grateful to our Doctors & frontline workers who worked tirelessly & risked their lives to save others. #GoaFightsCovid19 #COVIDfree pic.twitter.com/ZiUlAmDh25 — VishwajitRane (@visrane) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa took to Twitter and thanked the team of doctors and medical staff for their continues hardwork and support. "A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active COVID19 case tests negative. Team of doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after April 3", he said.

A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020.#GoaFightsCOVID19 @narendramodi — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 19, 2020

Earlier this week, the South Goa district was declared a green zone by the central government, with the state's only coronavirus patient hailing from the North Goa district. Goa Chief Minister had claimed that the state has not "recorded a single new COVID-19 positive case" since April 3.

In India, the total coronavirus cases stood at 15,712 till April 19 with 1,334 new cases and 27 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of the total, 12,974 are active cases while 507 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country so far.