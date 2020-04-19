India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 15,712, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 507

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 19: India's COVID-19 tally surged to 15,712 on Sunday with 1,334 new cases and 27 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. In its daily update, the Health Ministry mentioned that of the total coronavirus cases, 12,974 are active cases while 507 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country so far. The highest fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh. The Health Ministry stated that a total of 2,230 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals while one person has been migrated to another country.

Among the affected states, Maharashtra continued to remain the worst hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 3,648. The total casualties in the state have increased to 211 till Saturday. Maharashtra is followed by Delhi (1,707), Madhya Pradesh (1,355), Tamil Nadu (1,323) and Rajasthan (1,267), according to the Health Ministry data. Catch Live Coronavirus Updates Here.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 3,72,123 samples from 3,54,969 individuals have been tested as on Saturday. During its daily briefing, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said 83 per cent of coronavirus cases had comorbidities and 75.3 per cent people who succumbed to the viral infection are above 60 years. It added saying that the mortality rate due to COVID-19 in India is around 3.3 per cent and research on side effects of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is underway, said the ministry.