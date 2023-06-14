Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi took a ride in a truck in United States. In the video, the Congress leader can be seen grooving to Sidhu Moosewala's track 295. While talking to Rahul Gandhi, the truck driver asked him if he would like to listen to music, to which the Congress leader asked him to play Sidhu Moodewala's hit track 295. Rahul Gandhi also said that he liked the late Punjabi singer. The truck driver also demanded justice for Sidhu Moosewala. Rahul Gandhi at 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Event in US: Congress Leader Says PM Narendra Modi Thinks He Knows More Than God, Calls Him ‘Specimen’ (See Pics Video).

Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Grooves to Sidhu Moosewala's Hit Track 295

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

Watch Full Video of Rahul Gandhi Travelling in US Truck

