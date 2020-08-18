Mumbai, August 18: Gold and silver prices moved higher in Indian markets, tracking sentiments in global rates. On MCX, October gold futures rose 0.18 percent to Rs 53,370 per 10 gram. Silver futures, on the other hand, jumped 0.8 per cent to Rs 69,688 per kg, according to a Livemint report.

Talking about the spot gold prices, Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to Monday's rate in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.22 percent to $1989.5 per Troy ounce. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 27 Lakh as Country Reports 55,079 New Cases And 876 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Customers can buy 10 gram 24-carat at Rs 52,510 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, on the other hand, customers will have to spend Rs 54,530 for a 10-gram 24-carat gold. In Chennai, on the other hand, a 10-gram gold is priced at Rs 55,330, according to Good Returns report.

The movement of gold depends on a lot of external factors. The dollar was down 0.23 percent at an over one-week low, making gold cheaper for those holding other currencies. According to reports, supporting gold was tensions between US and China, with Washington announcing new restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co.

