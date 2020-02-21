Gold Rush Hits Uttar Pradesh: 3,350 Tonne Goldmine Discovered by Geological Survey of India in Sonbhadra District

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixinio)

Lucknow, February 21: Geological Survey of India and Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining on Friday discovered two goldmines in the Naxalite-affected Sonbhadra district. These goldmines have around 3,350 tonnes of gold ore. The discovery will boost India’s gold reserves by almost five times the current gold reserves of the country. Currently, India has 626 tonnes of gold. Indian-driven Gold Mining Project in Russia Praised at BRICS Summit 2018.

A seven-member team of the state mining department visited Sonbhadra on Thursday. Geo-tagging will be conducted by the team on the gold-mine area mapped by the team. According to officials, the geographical position of Sonbahdra will make it easy to dig the area. China Begins Large scale Gold Mining in Lhunze County With Aim to Capture Arunachal Pradesh.

KK Rai Mining Officer told news agency ANI, “The government is thinking of putting these deposits on lease for mining, for which a survey is being done. Gold deposits have been found at two places -- Sonpahadi and Hardi field. GSI estimated gold deposits of 2,700 tonnes in Sonpahadi, while 650 tonnes in Hardi field.”

Officials are also reportedly exploring the possibility of rare minerals like uranium being present in the area. The discovery of gold mines and other minerals will not only boost the revenue of the government but will also provide skilled and unskilled jobs.