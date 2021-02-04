Bhubaneswar, February 4: Two wild elephants were killed when a goods train hit them near Mahipani in Bisra area of Rourkela in Odisha's Sundargarh district, an official said on Thursday.

"It is an unfortunate incident. It happened around 1 am on Thursday when a herd of wild elephants was crossing the tracks. Though it's difficult to explain the exact cause, I think it was due to change of direction by elephants. Railway and forest officials are on the spot and restoration of rail traffic on the route has been done," said Nishant Kumar, Assistant Railway Manager, Bondamunda.

He said that an investigation into the unfortunate incident would be conducted.

Tankadhar Behera, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Rourkela division, said that the train speed at the time of the accident would be looked into.

An elephant was hit and killed by Puri-Surat Express train near Bhabanipali between Hatibari and Maneswar Railway stations under Sambalpur division on December 20. The Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Intercity Express had hit an elephant between Jujumura and Hatibari area of Sambalpur district on December 5.

