Morbi, Aug 15: A massive fire broke out at a clock manufacturing unit in Gujarat's Morbi district on Sunday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

Six fire tenders and two water bowsers were pressed into service, officials of the Morbi fire department said, adding that the flames were doused after several hours and cooling operations were currently underway. Dubai: Fire at Ship Causes Massive Explosion at Jebel Ali Port, Watch Videos.

The blaze erupted at around 4 am in a moulding unit of the Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) and soon engulfed other parts of the premises, they said.

"No casualty was reported,” an official said, adding that while the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, it was likely due to a short-circuit.

The machinery, clock parts and plastic raw material were gutted in the fire, the officials said.