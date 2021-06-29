Ahmedabad, June 29: In a bizarre incident, a man stabbed his friend multiple times in Gujarat's Ahmedabad after the latter refused to give him money. Reports inform that the 31-year-old victim from Juhapura was stabbed in his face by his friend to whom he refused to lend Rs 500. According to a report by TOI, the victim identified as Akil Malek named Mohsin Ansari as the accused. After the incident, Malek registered a complaint against his friend at the Vejalpur police station, accusing him of the brutal attack.

In his complaint, the victim described his ordeal and stated that Ansari called him up on Sunday and asked for Rs 500. The TOI report states that Malek refused to lend him the amount as he was short on money. Manek told Ansari that most of his earnings was spent on his mother's cancer treatment. The victim then disconnected the call as he had to go out for some work. Gujarat Shocker: Married Man Falls in Love With Another Woman, Attacks Her With Acid After She Refuses To Stay With Him.

On the same day around 5 pm, Malek went to a tea stall with his friend in Juhapura where Ansari approached him. The accused (Ansari) began abusing him for refusing to give him money. The argument between the two heated up and in a fit of rage, Ansari took out a knife and tried to stab him in the chest.

The report states that as Ansari missed stabbing the victim on his chest, he stabbed the 31-year-old in the face multiple times. When Malek tried to run, Ansari cut his right elbow. The victim was saved after the locals rushed to help him and took him to the nearby hospital for treatment.

