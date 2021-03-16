Gandhinagar, March 16: Ishwarsinh Patel, a Minister of State in Gujarat, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) two days after receiving first dose of the vaccine. On Twitter, Ishwarsinh Patel said his test for coronavirus came back positive but, he said, he's in good health. "Today my corona test came positive. I wish you all the best and I am currently in good health," Patel, who took the COVID-19 vaccine on March 13, tweeted. Himachal Pradesh Doctor Tests Positive for COVID-19 After 27 Days of Receiving 2nd Vaccine Dose.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator also urged all those who came in his contact in the past few days to get themselves tested for the COVID-19 infection. "As a precautionary measure, I urge all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested for corona," he said. Several BJP leaders in Gujarat such as Pradipsinh Vaghela and Bhupendra Patel wished Patel speedy recovery. Madhya Pradesh: Doctor Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Receiving 2nd Vaccine Dose in Jabalpur.

Gujarat Minister Ishwarsinh Patel Tests Coronavirus Positive:

આજરોજ મારો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો છે. આપ સૌની શુભેચ્છા અને આશીર્વાદથી હાલમાં મારી તબિયત સારી છે. છેલ્લા થોડા દિવસોમાં મારા સંપર્કમાં આવેલા તમામ લોકોને સાવચેતીના ભાગરૂપે તેમનો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરાવી લેવા વિનંતી કરૂ છું. — Ishwarsinh T Patel (@patelishwarsinh) March 15, 2021

Gujarat Minister Ishwarsinh Patel Taking Vaccine Against COVID-19:

આજે તા. 13/03/2021ના રોજ, પ્રાથમિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્ર, સિસોદરા ખાતે કોરોના વેક્સીનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો. કોરોના વાયરસની આ રસી એકદમ સલામત છે અને તેની કોઈ આડઅસર થતી નથી. આપણે કોરોના મહામારી સામેની લડતમાં ત્યારે જ સફળ થઈશું જ્યારે દરેક નાગરિક રસી લેશે. #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/yh0RFv91m0 — Ishwarsinh T Patel (@patelishwarsinh) March 13, 2021

Gujarat is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The state registered 890 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total caseload to 2,79,097. The state also recorded 594 recoveries, pushing the recovery count to 2,69,955, which is 96.72% of the caseload. Presently, there are 4,717 active cases in the state. The death toll stands at 4,425.

As many as 1,07,323 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Gujarat on Monday, including 89,138 in the senior citizen and 45 years plus with commodities groups.

