Gandhinagar, October 24: The Gujarat government has transferred 17 IPS officers before the state Assembly elections notification is issued by the Election Commission. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Raj Kumar through an order appointed IPS Piyush Patel as Surat-Range Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Rajkot Range Inspector General of Police Sandeep Singh is transferred and appointed as IGP - Vadodara range. Ahmedabad city's Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.A Chavda is transferred and appointed as Junagadh Range Inspector General of Police. Gujarat Govt Okays Regularisation of Illegal Constructions on Payment of Impact Fees.

Surat Range IGP D.S Pandian Rajkumar is transferred and appointed Additional Director General of Police (Railways), Khursheed Ahmed is appointed as Additional Director General of Police (Planning and Modernisation), Gandhinagar. Ajay Chaudhary is appointed as Joint Commissioner of Police Surat (Special Branch). Gujarat Government Announces to Give Two Free Gas Cylinders in a Year to Ujjwala Beneficiaries Ahead of Assembly Elections in State.

Ashok Yadav is appointed as IGP Rajkot Range, he will be replaced by Gautam Parmar as IGP Bhavnagar Range. R.V Asari is appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Intelligence-2) and Neerajkumar Badgujar is appointed as Additional Commissioner of Police Sector-2 of the Ahmedabad city.

