Junagadh, November 23: For a year, the family of a rickshaw driver in Gujarat's Junagadh region assumed the role of investigators to get two youths arrested, who had driven their 17-year-old daughter to commit suicide the previous year. The family also provided crucial information that compelled the police to file charges against the two individuals.

Following an initial investigation, the police closed the case file and declared the girl's death to be accidental when her corpse was recovered from the Hasnapur dam on November 5 of last year. The deceased was a computer engineering student. Gujarat: Father Learns About Reason Behind Daughter's Suicide After Charging Her Dead Phone, Deceased Woman's Husband and Mother-in-Law Booked.

The girl jumped into the dam on November 2, but the girl's elder brother and parents were keen to know why she had taken such extreme action. The girl's boyfriend, Sujal Maru, a Veraval resident, and his friend Sourav Modasiya, a Upleta resident whom she looked up to as her rakhi brother, were both arrested by Junagadh Taluka police on Wednesday, November 22.

In the engineering college, the three of them were classmates. An investigation found that Maru and Modasiya had threatened to share their audio recordings, screenshots of Whatsapp videos, and photos with other students, thereby emotionally blackmailing many female students into a love trap and forcing them into physical relationships.

The girl experienced her first trauma after Maru broke his word to marry her and even reportedly beat her during a garba event. The fact that Modasiya was only acting like her brother and working hand in hand with Maru to lure other female students added to her mental torment. He had even spent Raksha Bandhan at her residence.

When the warden of the private dormitory where the girl resided called her mother to report that she had not returned from college, it became apparent that the girl had committed herself. They contacted her, and someone picked up, telling them the phone and shoes were lying close to the Hasnapur dam. Gujarat Shocker: Man Commits Suicide a Day Before Daughter’s Wedding in Jamnagar.

Modasiya arrived to her condolence meeting with a college lecturer in tow. A few days later, the family, who trusted him, called Modasiya's house to find out why she had committed suicide. Modasiya pretended to be innocent in order to get away from the situation, telling them about the affair and how Maru had become engaged to someone else, which had caused great distress in the girl. He even said that he was serving as their mediator.

