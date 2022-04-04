Delhi, April 4: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a differently-abled minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in her neighbourhood in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park area on Saturday. The accused, a resident of Sarai Pipal Thala, was arrested.

As per the report published in the Hindustan Times, the accused took the girl to a vacant plot near her shanty and sexually violated her. He further threatened her not to share the incident with anyone. The incident came to light when the mother of the victim saw her crying and asked her what happened. The victim then shared her ordeal with her mother. Following this, the mother called Mahendra Nagar police station. Delhi Shocker: Security Guard At Shelter Home Rapes 16-Year-Old Differently Abled Girl In Vasant Kunj; Arrested.

After receiving the complaint, cops at Mahendra Nagar police station raided the accused's house and arrested him. The accused has been booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).