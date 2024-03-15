Rajkot, March 15: A 13-year-old girl in Jasdan town of Gujarat’s Rajkot district was reportedly sexually assaulted multiple times by her minor cousin and uncle, leading to her pregnancy. The girl was allegedly forced to deliver the baby prematurely, with the newborn’s whereabouts currently unknown after supposedly being “sold” by the doctor.

TOI reported that the police have arrested the girl’s 20-year-old distant uncle, her 15-year-old cousin, and the doctor who performed the delivery in Kamlapur village. The accused had threatened to harm the girl’s brother to coerce her into submission.

The girl’s mother discovered her daughter’s pregnancy in January when the girl complained of abdominal pain. Upon learning about the ordeal, the family sought advice from a senior family member. However, they were threatened with social ostracism if they reported the matter to the police. Goa Minor Rape Case: Russia Man Flees India After Sexually Assaulting Six-Year-Old Girl During Overnight Camp in Arambol.

The family then contacted Dr. Ghanshyam Radadiya in Kamlapur. The girl’s mother alleges in her complaint that the doctor was bribed with Rs 70,000 by a relative to perform the premature delivery. The doctor, a homeopath, is not qualified to perform surgeries, including caesarean sections, according to the police.

The girl’s parents and the accused had initially resolved the issue on the condition that the accused would permanently leave the village. However, they returned three weeks ago and resumed their harassment of the girl, prompting her parents to report the matter to the police. Mumbai Shocker: School Watchman Allegedly Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl Student in Kandivali on Pretext of Giving Her Chocolate, Arrested.

The girl’s family did not inquire about the baby as the intervening relatives had assured them that they would “take care” of the newborn. The investigation officer, Tapan Jani, stated that they were trying to locate the baby, but sources within the police department suggest that the baby was given to someone in the same village.

The girl discontinued her studies after Class 8. A complaint has been filed against the four accused at the Jasdan police station under IPC sections pertaining to rape, human trafficking, and destruction of evidence.

