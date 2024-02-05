In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the watchman of her school in Kandivali. Officials of the Mumbai Police said that the school watchman was arrested for raping a 4-year-old girl student at the school in Ashok Nagar in Kandivali East. A case has been registered against the accused under section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act. "Accused took the girl to the washroom on the pretext of giving her a chocolate," Mumbai Police officials said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Lures Minor Girl Playing Near Her House With Food, Rapes Her in Malwani; Arrested.

Minor Girl Raped in Mumbai

Mumbai | Samta Nagar police have arrested a school watchman for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl student at the school in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East. Case registered u/s 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act. Accused took the girl to the washroom on the pretext of giving her a… — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)