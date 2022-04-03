Ahmedabad, April 3: A fight over rent with a tenant led to the death of the landlord in Ahmedabad. Cops at Gujarat University police station arrested the accused within 15 minutes of the crime. The incident took place on Saturday. The accused, Kishan Teli, has been taken into police custody.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the deceased, identified as Karsan Desai, and his tenant Teli had been fighting over a rent dispute for the past few months. On Saturday, the two indulged in a heated argument that led to Teli attacking Desai with a knife. Desai died on the spot. Delhi Shocker: Landlord Murders Tenant For Not Paying Rent, Electricity Bill On Time.

As per the reports, Teli fled the spot but was caught by the patrolling unit. He was found with bloodstains on his clothes. He was picked up on suspicion and bought back to the area where the locals identified him. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2022 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).