Bhopal, December 28: A 10-year-old boy fell into a 140-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday evening and a rescue operation was underway, an official said. Sumit Meena, the boy, slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at Pipliya village, about 50 km from Guna district headquarters, about 5 pm.

He was trapped at a depth of around 39 feet, Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh told PTI from the spot. The borewell is around 140-feet deep, Guna Collector Satendra Singh said.

Boy Stuck in 140-Feet Borewell in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: A 10-year-old boy has fallen into a borewell in Raghogarh, Guna district. The child is trapped at a depth of about 25 feet. Upon receiving the information, police and administration teams have reached the village. Excavation work near the borewell has started with… pic.twitter.com/mqmmtskIDH — IANS (@ians_india) December 28, 2024

Rescue Operation Underway

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: A rescue operation is underway in Guna district after a child fell into an open borewell. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/At3vYYrhOU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2024

A parallel 25-feet deep pit has been dug to rescue the child, he added. The borewell did not strike water, and hence no casing had been put on it, the collector said. While police and other local agencies)started the rescue operation immediately, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also arrived from Bhopal late in the evening.

Oxygen was being pumped into the borewell, he said. The family members of the boy turned panicky when they did not see him for a long time. A search was carried out and then they realised that he had fallen into the borewell, a local person said.