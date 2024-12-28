In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday, December 28. News agency PTI, citing officials, said that the rescue operation is underway. As per the local reports, the child has been stuck in the borewell for the last 3 hours, and the oxygen is being supplied to him with the help of a tube. Kotputli Borewell Incident: 3-Year-Old Chetna Remains in Borewell for 6th Day, Mother Pleads for Rescue (Watch Video).

Guna Borewell Incident

