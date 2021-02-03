Gurugram, February 3 : To check sex determination tests in Gurugram and adjoining states, the Gurugram Health Department has conducted 14 raids in the last one year, of which eight were conducted in other states and the rest in Gurugram district, health officials said.

A raid was conducted on January 29 in south-west Delhi's Najafgarh area in which seven persons, including three women, were arrested and Rs 75,000 recovered from them. Gurugram doctor couple arrested for illegal sex determination tests

"We have instructed our team to keep a strict watch on hospitals and clinics by visiting them on a regular basis and collect information about such wrong practices. In the last one year, the Health Department conducted several raids in Gurugram, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to curb sex determination tests," said Gurugram Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav.

Nearly 107 FIRs were registered in Gurugram district from April to November 2020 under the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) Act and 434 cases are pending in the courts, he informed.

However, the health officials said they faced problems during raids in other states.

"The police in other states don't support our team during the raids and didn't even register cases. Recently, during a raid in Rajasthan, the local police refused to file a case and even told us not to conduct a raid here but after the intervention of the higher authorities, a case under PNDT Act was registered there," Yadav said.

