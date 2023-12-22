A major fire erupted today, December 22, in a mattress warehouse located on Basai Road in Gurugram, Haryana. The incident prompted the immediate deployment of six fire tenders to the scene as they work tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. A video shared by news agency ANI captures the intensity of the fire, showcasing the warehouse engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. Gurugram Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Shopping Mart in Badshahpur, Fire Tenders on the Scene.

Mattress Warehouse Fire

#WATCH | Haryana: A massive fire broke out in a mattress warehouse on Basai Road in Gurugram. Six fire tenders on the spot. Dousing operations underway. pic.twitter.com/NloGUIOx5h — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

