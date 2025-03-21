Ujjain, March 21: A 12-year-old girl has been taken into custody for allegedly killing a four-year-old boy who went missing two days ago in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The boy’s body was discovered in a pit near an under-construction building, and the girl reportedly confessed to the crime, claiming she was influenced by a tantrik. Police are investigating further, suspecting the involvement of others.

As per the ETV Bharat report, the incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when the boy disappeared while playing near his home. His worried parents filed a missing persons report at the Sirol police station, prompting the police to launch a search operation. Four teams were formed, and CCTV footage from the upscale Cosmo Ananda colony showed the boy walking away from his house with the girl. Based on this evidence, the police detained the 12-year-old girl for questioning. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: ‘Black Magic’ Angle Suspected As Scary Mural With Occult Symbols Found in Muskan Rastogi’s Boyfriend Sahil Shukla’s Room (Watch Videos).

Girl Claims a Tantric Baba Cast Spell on Her

Initially, the girl claimed she had taken the boy to feed him berries but returned alone. However, upon further interrogation, she changed her statement, saying she had encountered a "baba" on the road who had cast a spell on her. Under this influence, she admitted to strangling the boy, resulting in his death.

Cops Find Boy's Body Buried in a Pit

After this revelation, police took the girl to the area where she allegedly met the boy. There, they discovered the child’s body buried in a pit near an under-construction building. The body was sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. ‘Black Magic’ Performed at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai? Charitable Trust Claims 8 Pots Containing Human Remains, Hair and Rice Found on Hospital Premises; Alleges INR 1,250-Crore Embezzlement by Former Trustees.

The police have raised concerns that the girl may not have acted alone in the crime. The police are continuing their investigation to determine if there were any accomplices. Given that the girl is a minor, police plan to involve a child psychologist in her interrogation to better understand the motive behind her actions said Gwalior SP Dharamvir Singh.

