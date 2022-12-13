Gwalior, December 13: In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly uploaded private videos of him and his wife on social media after a domestic dispute. The matter came to light when a few relatives informed the woman that her husband has uploaded "porn videos" on his WhatsApp status and on social media. The woman then lodged a complaint against her husband. Jharkhand Shocker: Nude Pictures of Woman Uploaded On Social Media, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested In Ranchi.

According to the reports, the couple got married in 2019. The woman hails from Gwalior while the accused is a native of Datia. Reportedly, the accused started harassing the woman for dowry after they got married. When she refused, the accused started assaulting the woman. Fed of constant harassment, the woman had filed a complaint against her husband six months ago. The accused then started harassing her to take back the complaint. He uploaded the intimate videos on social media when she denied to take back the case following a quarrel. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Makes Porn Video of Girl, Blackmails Her for Money in Ajmer; Arrested.

The accused did not stop there. He put the videos on his WhatsApp status as well. Some of the relatives of the woman saw the status and social media posts of the accused and discovered obscene videos. They soon informed the woman. Based on the complaint by the woman, the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act.

