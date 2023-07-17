Haridwar, July 17: The Haridwar District Magistrate has issued a high alert in the city as the water level in Ganga rose above the warning level of 293 metres after a sluice gate of the Bhimgoda barrage near Hari Ki Pauri was damaged, prompting authorities to alert people downstream to be vigilant on the ghats.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued red and orange alerts in Uttarakhand due to the rising water level of Ganga in Haridwar and incessant rainfall lashing several parts of the state.

According to the information received on the telephone from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), gate number 1 of the Bhimgoda barrage has been damaged, due to which there is a strong possibility of increasing discharge of water downstream.

Therefore, in the wake of the Bhimgoda barrage damage, all the units in the downstream of the barrage must be activated and necessary action must be taken for the protection of people so that any untoward incident can be avoided.

All concerned officers should inform the SEOC/State Disaster Control Room on phone numbers 0135-2710335, 2664314, 2664315 2664316, Fax No. 0135-2710334, 2664317, Toll Free No. 1070, 9058441404 and 8218867005 to provide information regarding any kind of disaster notification.

