Shimla, November 14: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was rushed to hospital after respiratory issue during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Saturday has been discharged after a couple of hours.

"The doctors here took care for me very well," said the Chief Minister while leaving from a hospital. Manohar Lal Khattar has been taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) today for examination after he complained of having some respiratory distress.

"Last night, Chief Minister was not able to sleep despite taking precautionary measures. He made a visit here for a routine checkup, we performed several medical tests on him including 'echo' and X-Ray, the reports are fine and has been discharged," said, Dr Rajanish Pathania, Principal of IGMC.

The medical officer said the minister is keeping well and did not report any issue related to COVID-19 today. The Haryana Chief Minister had tested COVID-19 positive in August this year.