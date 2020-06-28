Gurugram, June 28: The Haryana government on Sunday decided to re-open shopping malls in Gurugram and Faridabad districts from July 1, 2020. Malls have been closed in these cities since Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the lockdown on March 23, to contain the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread. Uttar Pradesh: All Shopping Malls to Reopen But All Shops Inside Malls Will Remain Closed; Here's Why.

The state government said that the malls will follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the central government. On Friday, Municipal Corporation Commissioner (MCC) of Gurugram said that officers will be appointed to look for violations. Unlock 1: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Malls.

ANI Tweet:

Shopping malls will re-open in Gurugram and Faridabad districts from July 1 following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the central government: Haryana Government — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

According to the latest update by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Haryana has reported 13,427 COVID-19 cases. of the total cases, 4737 are active, while 8,472 individuals have recovered from the infection. Till now, 218 deaths have also been reported.

