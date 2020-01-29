Haryana Shocker: Godman Booked For 'Raping' Two Minor Girls in Panchkula, Goes Absconding

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Panchkula, January 29: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, two minor girls were allegedly raped over three days at an ashram in Haryana’s Panchkula district. Police registered a case against a godman. The godman, identified as Swami Lakshanand, was booked on charges of rape. Lakshanand is currently absconding. Haryana: 2.5-Year-Old-Girl Raped by Minor Boy, Accused Arrested in Rewari.

According to a report published in India Today, the girls were allegedly raped over three days at the ashram which is located at Chota Trilokpur in Raipur Rani area of the district. The Haryana police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused and are conducting at many places. Haryana Shocker: Woman Booked Under POCSO For Allegedly Raping Minor Boy in Palwal, Probe Underway.

Panchkula Women Police Station SHO Neha Chauhan told the media house, “We have registered a case against the accused Swami Lakshanand on the basis of a complaint filed on behalf of two minor girls who had gone to his ashrama for doing 'seva' (service)." The medical examination of both the rape survivors has been conducted, and the police are waiting for the report. The girls belong to Baddi area of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district.

In 2018, another godman Baba Amarpuri was arrested by Haryana police for allegedly raping his women devotees. According to reports, he had raped at least 120 women and made videos of sexual assaults. He used to blackmail victims into raping them again. The accused, whose real name was Amarveer, used to make videos himself with his cellphone.