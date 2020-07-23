Gurugram, July 23: In a bizarre incident, a tea seller in Haryana was shocked to know that he owes Rs 50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident was reported from Kurukshetra region in Haryana. A tea-seller named Rajkumar was quoted by ANI saying that it was impossible that he owes the huge sum of money to the banks as he had never taken a loan. Describing his ordeal, the tea seller said that he had applied for loan as his financial situation was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the loan application was rejected by the banks.

Rajkumar, a tea seller claims he owes Rs 50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible", he said. Businesses across the country have been hampered due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. People have been facing dire consequences due to the outbreak which led to a nationwide lockdown, affecting small businesses the most. 'Work From Home' For Haryana Government Employees Having Physical Disability of 50% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Here's the tweet:

Haryana: Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra claims he owes Rs50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. Says, "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible." pic.twitter.com/BhTStsIwiy — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

The COVID-19 count in Haryana mounted to 28,186 with another big spike of 724 fresh cases till Wednesday night. The state reported eight more deaths due to coronavirus, raising the toll to 372, the state health department said. Of the total deaths, Gurgaon has 118 fatalities and Faridabad 114. These two districts have 8,127 and 6,853 coronavirus cases, respectively. The worst-hit National Capital Region -- Gurgaon and Faridabad -- reported two fatalities each, while one death each took place in Ambala, Jhajjar, Nuh and Sirsa districts.

