Lucknow, October 8: One of the four upper-caste men who allegedly gang-raped and tortured a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, has written a letter to the state police, claiming all of them are innocent. In his letter given to Aligarh jail superintendent, prime accused Sandeep Thakur alleged the girl's family members killed her because they were unhappy with her "friendship" with him. Hathras Gangrape: Victim's Family Go to Allahabad High Court Against 'Illegal Confinement' by UP Government.

The Dalit girl was found brutalised in Boolgarhi village in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. In her statement, she said she was gang-raped by four men all of whom have been arrested. "Apart from meeting, we used to speak on the phone once in a while," Sandeep Thakur said in the handwritten letter in Hindi on Wednesday. The letter has the thumb impressions of all four accused. Hathras Girl Was Not Raped, Say Uttar Pradesh Police Citing FSL Report (Watch Video).

In his letter, Thakur claimed he and three other accused had nothing to do with the Dalit girl's death. "On the day of the incident, I had gone to meet her in the fields that day where her mother and brothers were also present. I returned home after being asked by her to do so. I then started feeding cattle. I later got to know from the villagers that her mother and brothers beat her up over our friendship, injuring her badly," he claimed.

Letter Written by Hathras Accused:

All four accused in the #HathrasCase have written a letter to the Superintendent Police, #VineetJaiswal, claiming that they are innocent pic.twitter.com/4fq9brK9uv — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) October 8, 2020

Thakur further stated: "I have never beaten her or done anything wrong with her. Her mother and brothers falsely accused me and three others and sent us to jail. We're all innocent. Request you to please investigate and get us justice." The victim's father dismissed the allegations. "I have lost my daughter. Now they are trying to malign us. We are not afraid. The allegations are totally false. We don't want any compensation or any money. We want justice," the woman's father was quoted by NDTV as saying.

