Mr Shubhang Arora, the Executive director of the Yashoda group - a healthcare conglomerate based in North India is heralding an ambitious new project in the form of a 800 bedded “Medicity’ in Indirapuram in the Delhi NCR region.

The Yashoda group of hospitals and research centre is investing Rs 900 crore (120 Million US dollars) and has engaged international architects from the United States and Singapore to develop what Shubhang Arora dubs as “the premier healthcare facility in Asia”. A trusted name in the healthcare space, Yashoda group currently operates three multi super-speciality hospitals in the Delhi NCR region - them being Kaushambi, Nehru Nagar and Sanjay Nagar.

Arora has also recently launched Yashoda Pathlabs - a service provider of diagnostic tests on blood, urine and human body viscera in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida. “We aim to provide the most cost effective and reliable service as far as diagnostic services go. Given the situation in India at the moment concerning the Coronavirus pandemic, it is absolutely essential that the common man gets the highest quality medical services’

As per Shubhang - “The Yashoda Medicity is the culmination of three decades of hard work and labor of the Yashoda group. We are lucky to be the most trustworthy name in hospitals in North India and that is thanks to the stellar team of doctors, nurses and all medico-legal professionals that are associated with us. Some of these people have been with us from the very beginning of Yashoda in the early nineties. The faith that the population has placed in us is humbling yet inspiring at the same time, and the Medicity was a natural next step for us. I envision the Yashoda Medicity to be at par with the finest healthcare institutions in there world ; in the league of Johns Hopkins, Sloan Kettering in the US and Mount Elizabeth in Singapore.”

Shubhang, a graduate of the College of Arts and Science of New York University in the United States, returned to India to join the board of Yashoda and embarked on the path of entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

He is a big proponent of Women’s empowerment and has adopted the ‘Kasturba Gandhi Girls School’ in Loni, Ghaziabad city. His philanthropy and social work is well documented in the news space and he is a big benefactor to the St.Judes Childcare centres.

Shubhang’s dream project - The Yashoda Medicity is poised to open its doors to patients from India and around the globe in Fall of 2022 and construction is about to begin within the next two months. “It is well established that India has some of the best doctors and medical care in the world that too at a very affordable rate when compared to the western world. I want the Yashoda Medicity to be a testament to that and we will welcome patients from around the globe who are seeking quality medical care at affordable prices” says Arora.