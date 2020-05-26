Heatwave in India: IMD Issues Red Alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana, Respite From Heat Likely From May 29

Heatwave in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 26: The heatwave conditions in several parts of India are slated to peak in the coming days due to prevailing dry winds blowing over northwest and central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that severe heatwave will sweep parts of the country in the coming days with mercury touching 47 degree Celsius in some states. The IMD issued a red alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana, adding that temperature would rise in these states over the next two days and then will gradually fall. Meanwhile, an orange alert issued for two days for Chhattisgarh and Ahmedabad.

Dr Naresh Kumar, Scientist, IMD was quoted by ANI saying that severe heatwave is prevailing in many parts of the country and it is likely to continue mainly for next 2 days. "Red alert given to Haryana, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan. After 2 days there will be slight fall in temperature due to western disturbances", Kumar added. Monsoon Forecast 2020: Rainfall to Hit Kerala Between June 1 and 5, to Reach Mumbai Between June 15 and 20, Says IMD.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

Red Alert issued for Vidarbha for 3 days, temperature expected to go down on 5th day. Red alert issued for 2 days in West and East MP, temperature expected to go down after 3 days. Orange alert issued for 2 days in Chhattisgarh: ML Sahu, Regional Meteorological centre, Nagpur https://t.co/UOIHdQqr67 pic.twitter.com/XiuwwPjbsY — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Severe heatwave is prevailing in many parts of the country. It is likely to continue mainly for next 2 days. Red alert given to Haryana, West MP, Vidarbha&Rajasthan. After 2 days there will be slight fall in temperature due to western disturbances: Dr Naresh Kumar, Scientist, IMD pic.twitter.com/0FrZZwwcSE — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Respite From Scorching Heat Likely From May 29

The IMD said heatwave conditions will continue till May 28 with its peak on May 26. Respite from the scorching heat is likely on May 29 due to western disturbance. "Due to prevailing dry northwesterly winds over plains of northwest India, Central India & adjoining interior parts of eastern India, present heat wave conditions very likely to continue to prevails over these areas till 28th May with peak intensity on 26th May, 2020", the IMD said in its release. The weather agency added that under the influence of a Western Disturbance heat wave conditions also likely to reduce from these areas from May 29.

Northern and Central India have been facing severe heatwave condition with several places recording a maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius & above. On Tuesday, mercury level to rose to 44 degrees Celsius in Punjab's Amritsar. The IMD has predicted that the temperature to oscillate between 32 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.

Watch: India Set To Sizzle As Mercury Rises To 48 Degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, maximum temperature to touch 45 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bhopal today. The temperature is believed to oscillate between 43 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days. In Maharashtra, Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degree Celsius today.