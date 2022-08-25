New Delhi, August 25: The Election Commission has sent its response to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan on Chief Minister Hemant Soren's office of profit issue. Sources said that the letter comprising the Election Commission's opinion on the issue was sent on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, a team of the poll panel concluded the hearing in the Hemant Soren mine leasing case, in which the BJP has accused him of extending himself a mining lease and sought his disqualification as an MLA. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Tweets About 'Rs 25 Relief On Per Litre Petrol For Two-Wheelers' in State, Announces Implementation Date.

The BJP had earlier approached the poll panel seeking Hemant Soren's disqualification for "violating" section 9-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

As per rules, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the governor whose decision shall be final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).