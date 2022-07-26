Kasauli, July 26: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a woman was allegedly raped by her father-in-law when she was alone at home on July 10. The accused has been arrested by the Kasauli police, reported Tribune.

As per the reports, the incident took place on July 10 when the woman's husband and her mother-in-law were away. Upon finding her alone, the accused assaulted her sexually. He further threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone or he would defame her in the village. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Brother-in-Law in Khargone; Accused Absconding.

Reportedly, the accused was identified as Meena Ram, a resident of Kol village in Kasauli. A case of rape and criminal intimidation had been registered against him, said police.

