Shimla, June 24: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly killed his 75-year-old father with an axe over a money related argument on Tuesday. The 45-year-old accused identified as Sunil Kumar has been arrested. The incident reportedly took place at Machiyal village of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The deceased, identified as 75-year-old Khushal Singh was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Punjab: 'Drug-Addict' Kills Father in Amritsar After He Refuses to Give Money; Case Registered.

As per reports, Kumar entered in an argument with his father after he refused to give him money. During the tiff, he attacked his father, Kushal Singh, with an axe that lead to his death. The accused is reportedly jobless and an alcoholic and used to have fights with his father regularly. A case has been under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Kumar. The police have also recovered axe, as per a report by News18. Further investigation is underway. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Kills Father, Grandfather Before Jumping to Death.

In a similar incident, a drug addict man killed his 55-year-old father by hitting his head with a hatchet after he refused to give money to the accused for buying drugs. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to injuries.The incident was reported from Sarangra village of Chogawan block in Amritsar.

