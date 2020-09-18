New Delhi, September 18: Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan claimed that the Central Council of Homoeopathy did not cooperate with the Centre in carrying out its duties. "The Central Council of Homeopathy failed in its responsibility...it did not cooperate with the government in carrying out its duties, said the Minister while moving the Bill.

Here's what the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020:

The Bill amends the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.

The Act sets up the Central Council of Homoeopathy which regulates homoeopathic education and practice. The Bill replaces the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated on April 24, 2020. World Homeopathy Day 2020: From Its 'Placebo Effect' to Presence of Steroids, Major Myths Around the Alternative Medicine Put to Rest.

Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in Rajya Sabha Today:

The 1973 Act was amended in 2018 to provide for the supersession of the Central Council. The Council was required to be reconstituted within one year from the date of its supersession. This time period was amended in 2019 to require the reconstitution of the Central Council in two years. In the interim period, the central government constituted a Board of Governors, to exercise the powers of the Central Council. The Ordinance amends the Act to increase the time period for the supersession of the Central Council from two years to three years.

