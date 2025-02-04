In a tragic incident in Baghpat, SP leader Furkan Pehlwan died after consuming weight loss pills he purchased through social media platforms. The young man reportedly followed advertisements on Facebook and YouTube promoting a combination of celery, fennel, and cumin as a quick remedy for weight loss. After taking the medication, Pehlwan’s condition rapidly worsened, leading to his untimely death in the Mata Colony area of City Kotwali. The incident has sent shockwaves through his family and the local community. Baghpat Watchtower Collapse: More Than 20 Injured After Watchtower Collapses During ‘Laddu Mahotsav’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Baraut City; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

SP Leader Dies After Consuming Weight Loss Pills from Social Media

बागपत : वजन कम करने के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर बागपत के युवक ने ली दवाई दवाई लेने के चलते हुई युवक की मौत,परिवार में मचा कोहराम फेसबुक और यूट्यूब पर विज्ञापन देखकर किया था अजवाइन, सौंफ ओर जीरा का किया था सेवन शहर कोतवाली क्षेत्र की माता कॉलोनी में हुई है सपा नेता फुरकान पहलवान की… pic.twitter.com/aqvn6K5ZTF — News1India (@News1IndiaTweet) February 4, 2025

Young SP Leader Dies After Taking Pills Bought from Social Media

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)