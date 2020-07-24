Thane, July 24: Amid the COVID-19 crisis when the government has ordered mandatory social distancing and face masks, there are some who believe in drinking their worries away. In Maharashtra's Thane area, a liquor and Hookah party was organised at the Capitol Hotel, which is a quarantine centre for COVID-19 positive policemen. On receiving a tip-off, the premises were raided by police officials. Bihar: Dance Program Held At Quarantine Centre in Samastipur's Karrakh Village, Video Goes Viral.

According to reports, Hotel Capitol is a quarantine centre for COVID-19 positive policemen. However, the hotel room was turned into a party hall, where several men and women were seen dancing. They were also seen sharing Hookah. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. Odisha Migrant Workers in Quarantine Made a Viral TikTok Dance Video Breaking Social Distancing Laws; FIR Lodged.

Booze and Hookah Party at Hotel Capitol:

Reports suggested that the hotel management gave seven rooms to the general public to celebrate a birthday party. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against 11 people under Pandemic Act. Action is also being taken against the hotel.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has surged to 3,47,502. Of these, 1,40,395 are active cases, while 1,94,253 individuals have recovered from the illness. Till now, 12,854 people have also succumbed to the illness.

