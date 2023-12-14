Hyderabad, December 14: Fifteen workers were injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in a bakery kitchen in Hyderabad on Thursday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, where the condition of six of them is stated to be critical. Police said the explosion occurred in the kitchen of Karachi Bakery in Gagan Pahad area under the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station on the city outskirts. Eight injured were admitted to Apollo DRDO Hospital at Kanchanbagh. Telangana Blast: 15 Injured, Six Critical After LPG Cylinder Explodes at Karachi Bakery in Rangareddy (Watch Videos).

Gas Cylinder Explodes in Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure that the injured get the best treatment. Officials informed the Chief Minister that most of the injured were workers from Uttar Pradesh.

