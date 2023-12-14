A domestic gas pipeline leak led to a fire at the kitchen of Gagan Pahad, Karachi Bakery in Telangana's Rangareddy on December 14, leaving 15 people injured, six of whom are in critical condition. The incident occurred when an LPG cylinder exploded in the bakery's kitchen within RGIA PS limits. The bakery's management promptly transferred the seriously injured individuals to DRDO Hospital, Kanchanbagh. A video shared by news agency ANI captures the authorities transporting the injured to the hospital in an ambulance.Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Footwear Godowns in Hyderabad's Old City (Watch Video).

Domestic Gas Pipeline Leak Sparks Fire

#WATCH | 12 people were injured in fire due to domestic gas pipeline leak in RGIA PS limits in Telangana's Rangareddy pic.twitter.com/6274TNs0hq — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Karachi Bakery Fire

LPG cylinder exploded in the kitchen of #GaganPahad #KarachiBakery in #Rajendranagar. As a result, 15 people in the bakery were seriously injured. Six of them are in critical condition. The management of the bakery immediately shifted the injured to #DRDO Hospital,#Kanchanbagh pic.twitter.com/C4RFJKnXtt — BNN Channel (@Bavazir_network) December 14, 2023

