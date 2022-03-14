Hyderabad, March 14: In a shocking incident, residents of Hyderabad's Sahara Colony in Vanasthalipuram were stunned to see a street dog roaming with the head of a baby.

The incident came to light when a person named Karthik, who was present at a milk booth at Mansoorabad noticed the street dog moving around with the baby's head in its jaw. It was only when Karthik and other locals chased the dog that he left the human head in the bush. Mumbai: Vile Parle Police Arrest Tuition Teacher For Leaking Question Paper.

According to a report in the Times of India, after the police were informed, they immediately reached the spot and sent the head for post mortem examination. The police found that the head belonged to a baby who may have been two to three days old.

"The torso is yet to be traced. It looks like the parents of the child did not properly bury the body. Street dogs may have stumbled on the body and parted the head and torso. However, it is only our suspicion and investigation is being done to know the actual fact," said an officer of Vanasthalipuram police station.

The police are also going through the CCTV footage of the area in order to ascertain the place from where the dog had found the head. The Vanasthalipuram police have registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body) of IPC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2022 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).