Tuition Teacher Mukesh Singh Yadav was arrested by Vile Parle police on charges of leaking standard 12th chemistry Exam papers. Probe reports that he was teaching in a coaching class in Malad and leaked question papers in a WhatsApp group before the exam. As per the information said by police.

March 14, 2022

