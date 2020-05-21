Hyderabad Woman Claims Her Coronavirus Positive Husband 'Disappeared' From Hospital, Superintendent Says He Died And Was Cremated

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, May 21: A woman in Hyderabad recently said that her 42-year-old husband who tested positive for coronavirus had gone "missing" from Gandhi hospital. What followed next was a "clarification" from Superintendent of Gandhi hospital Dr Raja Rao who said that the woman's husband had died on May 21 and was cremated the following day by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities after duly informing his family members. No Active Coronavirus Cases in Telangana Except in Four Zones in Hyderabad, Says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The woman, Alampally Madhavi from Vanasthalipuram colony, on Wednesday took to Twitter to claim that her husband had gone "missing. She said that her husband was admitted to King Kothi Hospital on April 27 and later taken to Gandhi Hospital on April 30. "On May 16, when we were discharged, we questioned the hospital authorities about my husband, but they did not give proper reply. They first said he was still on ventilator but later said he was not alive," she said.

Madhavi tagged Telangana Information Technology minister KT Rama Rao in her tweet. Responding to the woman's allegation, Dr Raja Rao, in a statement, said that the woman's husband, who was also suffering from bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome, had succumbed to COVID-19 on May 1 evening. Dr Rao added that the family was informed about the man's death and permission was sought for cremation.

"As per the procedure, the family members were informed and following the protocol, the dead body was handed over to police and their acknowledgement was taken. On enquiry, it was known that the body was cremated by the GHMC. All due procedures were followed,” the Superintendent of Gandhi hospital said. He expressed sympathy with the woman but said it was wrong to defame the hospital.

Speaking to local reporters, Madhavi disputed the hospital's claims. "Let them show evidence to whom they had informed and from whom they had obtained consent or no objection letter," she asked. Notably, her Twitter account has been suspended temporarily since the tweet she posted enquiring for her husband's alleged disappearance.