Bengaluru, February 20: The social media war between the two senior civil servants in Karnataka escalated on Monday with IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri asserting to take the issue to its logical conclusion. "She (IPS D. Roopa Moudgil) has spoken about personal matters. We will take befitting action," she stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed issuance of notices to the warring officers for indulging in public spat. "The public spat between two officers has come as an embarrassment to the government. We can't tolerate irresponsible behaviour of the officers. I have asked the Chief Secretary to issue notices to both," he stated. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Takes Mic From Seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami on Stage to Respond to His Criticism on Civic Issues (Watch Video).

Alleging personal attack, Rohini Sindhuri stated, "The matter has to be brought to the government's notice. How it is tenable to stoop down to the level of assassinating personal character?. Let her talk about professional issues, but, when she talks personally, it will be taken very strongly. My husband has also spoken about this." Karnataka: ‘Cash’ Gift to Journalists on Diwali Dents CM Basavaraj Bommai’s Image, Say Party Insiders.

Serving in the capacity of the Commissioner of State Hindu Religious and Endowments department, Sindhuri has met Chief Secretary of the Karnataka government Vandita Sharma in this regard. She has also met the DG and IGP Praveen Sood and held talks with them.

Dinesh Kallahalli, RTI activist, has submitted a complaint against Rohini Sindhuri to the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and demanded an investigation into the allegations made by IPS officer Roopa. He has also stated that he will submit his complaint in this regard to the Lokayukta.

The appeal has been made to investigate the matter under the All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968. Dinesh Kallahalli has also appealed to the authorities to probe the allegations and initiate action against the guilty to clear the air among the public regarding bureaucracy.

In another development, Sudheer Reddy, the husband of Rohini Sindhuri has lodged a police complaint against IPS officer D. Roopa with Bagalagunte police in Bengaluru.

In his complaint, he had urged action against Roopa. Speaking to reporters, Sudheer Reddy stated, "Who is this Roopa? Why is she talking about Rohini Sindhuri? What is her personal agenda? It has to come out. Roopa might be facing mental challenges. Roopa alleges personal photos have been sent to three IAS officers. Let her name those IAS officers. Why had she made Rohini Sindhuri's photos viral? We have not sent it to anyone. How could she get them? I belong to Karnataka, I was born here. Let her name the IAS officers.

He further alleged that could not accept the fact that an officer 10 years her junior has earned such a good name. Senior officers appreciate Rohini Sindhuri. Those are all old photos, he added.

Talking about late senior IAS officer D.K. Ravi, who was linked with Rohini Sindhuri, Sudheer Reddy stated, Ravi is no more. No one should talk about him now. "I have never come before the media. This is getting personal and I am pitching in," he said.

