A light argument broke out between the saint Eshwaranandapuri Swami and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai at an event over civic issues in Bengaluru. A video has gone viral on social media which shows Bommai, unhappy about the seer's remarks on civic issues in Bengaluru district's Mahadevapura takes the microphone from his hand to make his side of the argument before the audience. Bommai claimed that he is not someone who makes promises but also ensures the work gets done. Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai Says 'State Government Will Give Importance to Development in Chamarajanagar'.

Bommai Snatched Mic From Seer:

#WATCH | Karnataka CM takes mic from seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami during an event to respond to his criticism on civic issues in Bengaluru, y'day CM said that he isn't one who only gives assurances but has released funds to find a solution to these problems pic.twitter.com/R3v3rAhfJz — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

