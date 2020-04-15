ICMR Rejects Media Report That Claimed No Consultation Between PM Modi and COVID-19 Task Force Before April 14 Announcement

PM Narendra Modi addressing nation on April 14 | (Photo Credits: DD News)

New Delhi, April 15: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued a statement on Wednesday to categorically deny a media report which alleged lack of consultation between the Centre and the COVID-19 task force. The report, carried by a leading magazine, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not consult the task force before his key announcements on April 14, which included the extension of lockdown till May 3.

The COVID-19 task force was constituted last month and comprises of 21 top scientists of India. The panel is mandated to recommend the government on the course of action to be adopted for containing the transmission of coronavirus in the nation.

A report in Caravan Magazine claimed that the week-period leading to the April 14 announcements by PM Modi saw no meeting of the task force being convened by the government. The report attributes its claim to four members of the task force, whom the journalist claims to have spoken on condition of anonymity.

Statement Issued by ICMR

There is a media report which makes false claims about the COVID-19 Task Force. The fact is that the task force met 14 times in the last month and all decisions taken involve the members of the task force. Please avoid such conjectures. #COVID2019india #IndiaFightsCorona — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) April 15, 2020

In the set of announcements made by Modi on April 14, he announced that the lockdown - while remaining in effect till May 3 - would be relaxed from April 20 onwards in areas which succeed in the fight against coronavirus. Essential economic activities would be allowed in regions with no COVID-19 hotspots, he added.