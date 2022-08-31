Bengaluru, Aug 31: Karnataka Police on Wednesday deployed about 1,500 police personnel in the premises of the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru following the Supreme Court's order not to allow Ganeshotsav celebrations in the controversial site.

The personnel include 21 ACP's, 47 inspectors, 130 sub-inspectors, 126 assistant sub-inspectors and 900 constables who will be monitored by DCPs.

A total of Rapid Action Force (RAF) 120 personnel, a team of 100 special ammunition experts, 10 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) were also put in place to avoid any untoward incidents. No Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru Tomorrow As Supreme Court Orders 'Status Quo'

The police have already taken rowdy elements in the area into custody and also conducted flag marches and a series of meetings with religious leaders.

Meanwhile, the Chamarajanagar Citizens' Forum, which was fighting a legal battle and urging the authorities to allow them to celebrate Ganeshotsav, has stated that it will abide by the Supreme Court order. Karnataka: Idgah Maidan Row To Resurface As State Civic Agency Says Its Government Property

Hindu organisations have chosen to abide by the order. However, the police are not taking any chances.

Rame Gowda, the Forum's President, stated that the organisation will continue to wage its legal battle and he is confident of emerging victorious in the coming days and celebrate Ganeshotsav at the Idgah Maidan in a grand manner later.

The police have also made tight security arrangements at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi city where the Karnataka High Court has allowed Ganeshotsav celebrations.

