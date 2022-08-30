The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 30 ordered both sides to maintain the status quo. “No religious function has been held by any other community on this ground", said SC. Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court's order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Three judge bench begins hearing plea against Karnataka High Court order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet

See Tweet:

Supreme Court says to maintain status quo as of today to be maintained by both sides. https://t.co/K7ZvbDGPkD — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

