Kochi, August 9: The death toll in the landslide in Kerala's Idukki district climbed up to 42 with the recovery of 16 more bodies on Sunday. Incessant rains followed by a landslide at Rajamalai in Idukki since Thursday crippled normal life. Reports inform that over 60 people are still missing for which search operation is underway. However, heavy rainfall over the last few days have hampered the rescue operations. The place where the tragedy occurred is nearly 30 km from the popular tourist destination Munnar. People who have been rescued are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts. Idukki Landslide in Kerala: HM Amit Shah Expresses His Condolences to Bereaved Families, Assures All Support From Centre to State Govt.

The massive landslides have destroyed a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in the high range Idukki district. Reports inform that a 200-member team of Kerala police and other teams from the NDRF, fire brigade, local people and volunteers have been carrying out the rescue work. Normal life in the district has taken a hit as all communication lines to the area have been snapped and roads to the hilly area are blocked due to uprooting of trees.

#UPDATE Death toll rises to 42 in Rajamala landslide incident after 16 bodies were found today: Idukki District Collector to ANI. #Kerala https://t.co/d8ktHeYyJ4 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

In the wake of the incident, the Kerala government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh for each family. On Sunday, the IMD issued red, orange and yellow alert for rainfall in various districts across the state. Red alert has been issued in Alapuzha, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod while orange alert have been issued in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad. The state capital Thiruvananthapuram is under yellow alert.

