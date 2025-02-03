New Delhi, February 3: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Secretary of the President and others to immediately recall Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi from his office. Remarking that the judiciary is also bound by the provisions of the Constitution, a bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar termed the prayers contained in the petition "ill-conceived".

"We cannot grant such prayers. There are constitutional provisions for this (removal of Governor). This court is also bound by the Constitution. The petition is dismissed," said the CJI Khanna-led Bench. Under the Constitution, a Governor holds office "during the pleasure of the President" and can be in office for a term of five years if continuing "to enjoy the President's pleasure". In his petition, advocate C.R. Jaya Sukin, the petitioner in-person, said that a catena of apex court judgments had held that the Governor cannot enter the political arena and may discharge only those functions specified in the Constitution. SC Declines to Hear Plea Seeking Direction to Recall TN Governor.

"As such, the Governor must be aware of the constitutional limits of the power vested in him. He cannot exercise a power that is not conferred on him by the Constitution or any law made under it," added the petition. On January 6, the Tamil Nadu Governor walked out of the state Assembly immediately after the session commenced in protest against the National Anthem not being played in the House.

"The Governor respectfully reminded the House of its constitutional duty and fervently appealed to the Chief Minister, who is the Leader of the House, and the Speaker to sing the National Anthem. However, the Assembly 'stubbornly refused'," according to the Raj Bhavan. In a statement, it said, "Not wanting to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, the Governor, in deep anguish, left the House."

It added that Governor Ravi reminded the Assembly of its constitutional responsibility to sing the National Anthem and even urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure this protocol. However, only the Thamizh Thai Vazhthu (the state song) was sung. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin hit out at Governor Ravi, alleging that he was unable to accept the progress made by the state. ‘RN Ravi Is Acting Without Respecting the Values of the Republic’: CPI(M) Announces Boycott of TN Governor’s Republic Day Tea Party Over Democratic Concerns.

CM Stalin criticised the Governor, particularly for refusing to deliver his speech in the Assembly and protesting the rendering of the national anthem at the conclusion. He accused Governor Ravi of politically motivated behaviour that insulted the dignity of the Assembly and was unbecoming of his office. "By disrespecting the dignity of the House, the sentiments of the people, and daring to insult the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu (Tamil state song), the Governor has demeaned his official position with political intent. The House has never witnessed such acts, and it must not witness them again," CM Stalin said.

During the 2024 Assembly session, Governor Ravi refused to deliver the customary inaugural address prepared by the Tamil Nadu government, reading only the first paragraph before walking out. The address had included wishes for "happiness, prosperity, and well-being" in the new year and quoted a couplet from the Tirukkural. On that occasion, the Governor reduced an hour-long speech to three minutes and walked out of the Assembly, claiming disagreement with certain portions of the text and accusing the state of disrespecting the national anthem.

In 2023, a similar controversy arose when Governor Ravi skipped portions of the policy address that referenced secularism, the Dravidian model, and leaders such as Periyar, B.R. Ambedkar, and former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi.

